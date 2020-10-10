1/1
Richard C. Settles
Richard C. Settles, 87, of Braintree, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020. Dick was born in Braintree and was a graduate of Thayer Academy High School and Boston University. After graduation, Dick served in the Navy working in Naval Intelligence. He was stationed in England, Japan and Washington DC, (at the Pentagon) during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Dick earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After leaving the Navy, Dick became the third generation to join the family business as President and CEO of Settles Glass Company Inc. Settles Glass was a fixture for decades in the city of Quincy. Under Dicks leadership, the company expanded to 25 stores in New England until the sale in 2005. While he was always active in business and the community, his first love was family. He and his wife Shyla also enjoyed golf, tennis, and bridge with their friends locally and in Florida. He now joins his dear wife Shyla, who passed this June. Richard C. Settles of Braintree is survived by: his daughter and spouse Michelle and Joseph Weidenhamer of IL; sons Scott DOrval of NH, and Robert and Mary DOrval of Cohasset; his sister Lee and Jon Long of NJ; and his grandchildren, Amy Ohlson, Shyla and Jonathan Robinson, and Bryan DOrval. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will celebrate Dick and Shylas life later, due to the safety of loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. They both will be dearly missed. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
