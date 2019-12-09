|
Richard "Dickie" Calabro, age 79, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center, in the comfort of his loving family. Richard was born in Quincy, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Celata) Calabro. He was raised and educated in Quincy. He was employed as a recycling collector for many years. Dickie was a lifelong, active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Dickie enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with family and friends. Longtime companion of Shelley Daigle of Quincy. One of fourteen siblings, Richard was the beloved brother of Angelina Ryan of Quincy, Frances Bullock and her husband Robert of Weymouth, Robert Calabro and his wife Judith of Whitman, Lorraine Roberts of Braintree, and was pre-deceased by Anthony Calabro, Marie Walsh, Samuel Calabro, Joseph Calabro, Elizabeth "Lil" Iacobacci, John Calabro, Michael Calabro, Ann Calabro, and Stephen Calabro. Richard is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Wednesday, December 11, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 9, 2019