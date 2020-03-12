|
|
Richard D. D'Amato, 59, of Scituate, passed away peacefully in his home on March 9, 2020, with his wife and children by his side, after a difficult battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; and his children, Alex, Colby, and Jocelyn. Dick owned and worked in restaurants for decades, and his love of fine wine led him to a flourishing 24 year career at M.S. Walker. He loved the ocean, sailing, and music, and spent summer days on the Spit reading and swimming. He was a master of grilling, home renovation, and a lover of life. He will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. 781-545-0196 Richardson-Gaffey
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 12, 2020