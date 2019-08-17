Home

Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Richard D. Hatton


1926 - 2019
Richard D. Hatton Obituary
Richard D. Hatton of Quincy passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at age 93. A graduate of Phillips Academy in Andover, he served in the Pacific theater in US Navy during WWII. He went on to receive his Masters Degree in Economic History from Harvard University in 1949. After a 30-year career with the US Government, Richard taught at Quincy College before retiring. An avid tennis player, for which he won many awards, he also collected art and was a longtime member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Co. of Boston. The son of the late Colin and Eunice Hatton, Richard is survived by many cousins and good friends, in particular, Marilyn Hynes and Deanna and Gregory Seymourian. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Tuesday, August 20 starting at 10:00 a.m. immediately followed by a funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. Burial is at Oak Grove Cemetery, New Bedford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, support.woundedwarrior project.org. Please visit: dennissweeney funeralhome.com Family-owned for over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2019
