|
|
Richard D. "Dick" Isaac, of Rockland, formerly of Holbrook, passed away April 10, 2020, at the age of 93. Born and raised in Randolph, he was the son of Harold and Helen Isaac. He served in the Navy during World War II on the USS Hudson, receiving a Victory Medal. After marrying his sweetheart, the late Rita K. (O'Leary) Isaac, they moved to Holbrook where they raised their nine children until moving to Rockland when becoming "empty-nesters". Dick, who was never once sick in his entire working life, was a machine operator at Allis Chalmers in Hyde Park and Masoneilan in Braintree. Dick enjoyed working in the yard, taking care of the many bikes and pool that his kids enjoyed and most importantly, being surrounded by his 9 children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and grandpups. He was an avid Patriots fan. Dick is survived by his loving children, Peggy and Rick Seward of West Bridgewater, Rick Isaac of FL, Linda and Bill O'Neill of Hull, John and Wendy Isaac of FL, Debi Richmond of Holbrook, Steve and Diane Isaac of Scituate, Lisa and Mark Merlonghi of Rockland, Lori and Jim Lerner of NH, and Judy and Mike Werra of East Bridgewater. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dick's family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside service at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Boston Children's Hospital.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020