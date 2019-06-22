|
Richard E. "Dick" Bergeron, Jr., age 74, retired Chief, Webster Police Department and former Quincy Police Detective Sergeant, formerly of Webster and Quincy, Mass., passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Concord Hospital in Concord, N.H., in the comfort of his loving family. Dick was born in Boston, to the late Richard E. and Helen (Smith) Bergeron, Sr. He was raised in Hanover, Mass., and had lived in Belmont, N.H., for seventeen years, eight years in Webster and previously in Quincy. Richard was the retired Chief of Police of the Webster Massachusetts Police Department for eight years from 1996 through 2004. He began his career in law enforcement in 1971 when he was appointed to the Quincy Police Department. He served in Quincy for twenty-six years, attaining the rank of detective sergeant, before joining the Webster Police Department. He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran having served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He received the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon w/60 Devise, and Parachute Badge. Dick loved animals and his pets and also enjoyed raising discus fish and gardening. He was dedicated to his family and friends. Beloved husband for twenty-seven years of the late Jean E. (Sproule) Bergeron and also the late Janet M. (Hartley) Bergeron. Devoted father of Amy Chenette and her husband David of Braintree, Maryjane Bergeron and her husband Adrien Descarpentries of Bostons North End, Richard E. Bergeron III of Belmont, N.H., and the late Meredith J. Bergeron. Loving grandfather of Emma Chenette. Brother of Wade Huke of Englewood, Florida and predeceased by his sisters, Marie and Charlotte. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, June 24, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2-5 p.m. Interment with military honors at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 22, 2019