Richard Elliot "Rick" Yeats, passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday March 8, 2020 after a short but tough battle with cancer. He was most passionate about the "hunt" of commercial fishing for lobster, ground fishing for cod and haddock along the Scituate coastline. He cherished family boat rides in and around Minot, as well as his many offshore fishing trips chasing the "elusive" blue fin tuna. He will be remembered for his deep love and respect of the ocean, as well as his love for his family. 1-4-3 forever in our hearts. Born November 6, 1947 to Monroe A. and Madeline (Holland) Yeats, he lived in Scituate his entire life. Rick graduated from Scituate High School in 1965, and served in the United States Coast Guard. He then followed in his father's footsteps, at Satuit Oil and Scituate Sheet Metal. In 1980, he returned to commercial fishing and opened Hanover Lobster and Seafood in 1983. He is lovingly survived by his three children; Richard M. Yeats of Norwell, Mass.; Rhonda Jardine-Yeats and wife Marie (Jardine) and their daughters Michaela (13) and Lily (13) of Lunenburg, Mass.; Ryan Yeats and wife Alisha (Tsimbidaros) and their sons Nicholas (5) and Noah (2) of Marshfield,, Mass.; the mother of his children Kathleen (Colton) Yeats of Marshfield, Mass.; his brother Robert Yeats and wife Deborah of Mount Vernon, Iowa his close friend Darlene Cummings and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1 - 5 p.m. at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 South Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church) Cohasset, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick's memory to South Shore Lobsterman's Association, PO BOX 543, Green Harbor, MA 02041. For an online guest book and more, please visit at: www. mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 11, 2020