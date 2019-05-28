Richard F. Cawley, 84, longtime resident of Weymouth and Quincy, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Thomas and Nora (Nee) Cawley and attended local schools. Richard graduated from the Boston Trade High School with the Class of 1952. Following high school, Richard enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on January 5, 1956. After Richard's time in the service, he went to work for the United States Postal Service in Boston. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. He happily retired after many years of service. In his spare time Richard enjoyed reading and spending time with people. He had a great sense of humor and had a natural ability to connect with people. Richard was often seen walking in town making friends with the people he met along the way. Richard was also an avid Boston sports fan, though if you asked him which was his favorite, hed say the Boston Red Sox. Richard was a kind-hearted person and will be missed by all the lives he touched. Richard was the brother of Marie Foley and her husband John of Braintree, James Cawley of Milton, Robert Cawley of Milton, Arlene Whearty and her husband Robert of Sandwich, William Cawley of Randolph and the late John Cawley. He was the dear friend of Cynthia Kipfinger of Quincy. Richard is survived by his former wife, Nancy Cawley of Weymouth; and he was the father of Richard Cawley Jr. of Hingham, Maryann Pardo of Hanover, Thomas Cawley of Quincy, Nancy Cawley of Weymouth, John Cawley of Abington and Joseph Cawley of Canton. He is also survived by his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and visit with the family on Wednesday, May 29, from 10 -11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. His funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richards name may be sent to the charitable organization of ones choice. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2019