Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth Landing, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Goggin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Goggin


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard F. Goggin Obituary
Richard F. Goggin of Braintree passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 22, 2019. Dick was born on May 14, 1928, raised in Dorchester, spending summers in Halifax with his parents and 3 sisters. He attended Boston College High School and Boston College with a brief hiatus to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy. Dick embarked on a 40 year sales career in the beer industry, traveling New England, enjoying all he encountered. He later met Ginny down the Cape where he continued to weekend with his Dorchester crowd. He and Ginny married 60 years ago and settled in Braintree with their three children Judy, John and Linda. He remained a loyal supporter of both BC High and BC, a football season ticket holder for over 40 years. He always had a story to tell, a laugh to share, and nothing but kind words to say about anyone he met. Dick loved his family, valued his friends and remained true to his Catholic faith throughout his 91 years. Dick is survived by his wife Virginia (Torlone) Goggin of Braintree, his daughter Judy Goggin of Marshfield, his son John Goggin and his wife Cheryl of E. Brunswick, NJ, his daughter Linda Kraunelis and her husband Stephen of Braintree. Lovingly survived by his 5 grandchildren, Daniel, Christopher and Jenna Goggin and James and John Kraunelis. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday October 28 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church Weymouth Landing. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street, (Rt 37) Braintree, Sunday, from 2-5pm. The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr, Rockland, MA 02370. Interment Braintree Cemetery. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now