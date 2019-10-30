|
Richard F. Vecchi, age 84 years, of Plymouth, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Veteran's Hospital in Brockton. He was the loving husband of the late Lucille (Alsapiedi) Vecchi, who died in November 2018. Born on December 8, 1934, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Clato and Margaret (Longo) Vecchi. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, and was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He worked many years as a prison guard in Bridgewater and Walpole, before becoming a florist and a carpenter. He did some work as a TV repairman and started a small business of home repair. Richard was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Squirrel Run in Plymouth. He enjoyed tinkering and was always fixing something. With a great holiday spirit, he loved to prepare for Christmas with his family. Richard was a devoted family man. He also enjoyed dining out with family and friends He will be sadly missed by his three sons, Richard Vecchi and his wife Rita of Salem, New Hampshire, Paul Vecchi and his wife Jennifer of West Barnstable and Dennis Vecchi and his wife Deborah of Plymouth. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Lynn Sinnott. He also leaves his son-in-law Frank Sinott, his grandchildren, Michael Vecchi, Laura Todisco, Sara Melonson, Frank Sinnott, Cory Sinnot, Nicole and Alyssa Vecchi, and his great-grandchildren, Matthew, Penelope, Amelia, Claire, Reis, Frank, Benjamin, Samuel, Evelynn and Luca. His funeral will be held from the Davis Funeral and Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street (next to Cordage Park) Plymouth on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, South Meadow Rd., Plymouth at 10:30 a.m. Visitation with the Vecchi family will be on Friday from 4 p.m - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the V.A Boston Healthcare System, Attn:: Voluntary Service (135), 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA. 02301 http://www.boston.va.gov/giving/index.asp or Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at website www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 30, 2019