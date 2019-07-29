|
Richard G. Brown of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Plymouth, Mass., passed away peacefully July 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born November 10, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Richard W. and Dorothy (McHugh) Brown. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and spent his career as a lineman for the electric company of Plymouth. He had a love for sailing, cars, music, clamming, entertaining and a great passion for playing pool, especially for the Beauts which was the name of his team that he was the co-captain of. He was also a member of the Cold Spring Club. His greatest love was for his wife, children, grandchildren and his brothers and sisters. He will be remembered for his generous and extremely giving heart along with his sense of humor and quick whit and always making sure that everyone had a good time. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Richard was the husband of Donna M. (Cavacco) Brown of Englewood, Fla.; father of Kelly A. Freeman of Plymouth, Mass., Sean P. Freeman of Plymouth, Mass., and Ryan M. Brown and his wife Kira of San Diego, Calif.; brother of Carol Brown of Naples, Fla., William Brown and wife Shelley of Franklin, Tenn., Donald Brown and wife Sharon of Hingham, Mass., Raymond Brown and wife Debra of Buzzards Bay, Mass., Virginia Nelson of Scituate, Mass., Stephen Brown and wife Cindy of Scituate, Mass., Dorothy and husband Chris Snow of Scituate, Mass. Also brother of the late Mary A. Brown of Scituate, Mass. He was known as Banka to 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Along with many many friends. A celebration of life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, www.tidewell.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 29, 2019