Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
Richard Gaul Obituary
AVON - Richard "Dick" Gaul, of Avon, passed away at home, January 10, 2020, at the age of 77.
Dick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked at Mass. Engineering in Avon as a steel shop foreman.
He had many friends at the Milton American Legion, Avon , and Amvets.
Beloved husband for 53 years of Leanora (Rugo) Gaul. Loving father of Donna Kerr and husband Steve of NC and Stephen Gaul and his wife Magda of Abington. Dear brother of Mike Gaul of Middleboro, Kevin Gaul and Gino Gaul, both of NH, and the late James and William Gaul. Cherished grandfather of Ian, Ashley, and Kora May. Son of the late Jim and Ann (Spolidoro) Gaul. Also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, 19 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, on Saturday, January 25, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Dick's memory can be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or via woundedwarriorproject.org.
For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
