1/1
Richard H. Derbes Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard H. "Hus" Derbes Sr., age 83, of Marshfield passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Quincy, where he grew up and later moved to Weymouth, where he lived for many years before moving to Marshfield. Hus loved to travel to a tropical beach whenever he and his wife could get away. A lifelong hard worker, Hus co-owned and operated Derbes Brothers Construction with his brothers. The son of the late Toffee H. and Nowfe (Hassan) Derbes, Hus was the beloved husband of Connie (Harb) Derbes; loving father of Dawn Derbes of Marshfield and Richard H. Derbes Jr. and his wife Robin of Marshfield; brother Toffee Derbes of Braintree, Frank Derbes of Quincy, Kimal Derbes of Weymouth, Margaret Pignone of Stoneham and the late Robert Derbes Sr. and Carol Orenburger; beloved grandfather "Jido" of Max, Sunni and Sallylee; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved