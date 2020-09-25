Richard H. "Hus" Derbes Sr., age 83, of Marshfield passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Quincy, where he grew up and later moved to Weymouth, where he lived for many years before moving to Marshfield. Hus loved to travel to a tropical beach whenever he and his wife could get away. A lifelong hard worker, Hus co-owned and operated Derbes Brothers Construction with his brothers. The son of the late Toffee H. and Nowfe (Hassan) Derbes, Hus was the beloved husband of Connie (Harb) Derbes; loving father of Dawn Derbes of Marshfield and Richard H. Derbes Jr. and his wife Robin of Marshfield; brother Toffee Derbes of Braintree, Frank Derbes of Quincy, Kimal Derbes of Weymouth, Margaret Pignone of Stoneham and the late Robert Derbes Sr. and Carol Orenburger; beloved grandfather "Jido" of Max, Sunni and Sallylee; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
