Richard Hamilton McCormack, of Scituate, a quick-witted soul who filled our world with humor, compassion and grace, passed away from a brief but courageous battle with cancer on September 29, 2019. He was 74. Born on October 5, 1944, Richard was raised in Milton, son of Samuel and Leonice (Wallace) McCormack. He was the brother of Robert W. McCormack of Raynham and Jane L. Childs of State College, Pa. He was predeceased by his brother, Peter McCormack. Richard was the beloved husband for 50 years of Kathleen (Hennessey) McCormack and the cherished father of Kristin McCormack Casey and her husband, Daniel J. Casey, of Harwich, MA, Daniel I. McCormack and his wife Christine Sladen McCormack of Cohasset. Richard was the adored Papa of Aidan McCormack, Owen and Maeve Casey. They were the joy of his life. He graduated from Boston College in 1965 with a degree in Business. Richard pursued a career in insurance in Hartford, Connecticut, where he met and married the love of his life, Kathleen. They returned to Massachusetts where he was an insurance adjuster for many years in the property-casualty insurance business. He was retired as a Managing Partner of Samuel F. McCormack Co., Inc. Richard loved living in Scituate, where he raised his family. He was an avid reader, a guru of local and world politics and a wonderful orator. He created a magical life for those who knew him. Please join us to celebrate Richard's life. Visiting hours are Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street, Cohasset. A Mass of Christian will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church Cohasset. The burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard to the Scituate Veterans Services at 600 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019