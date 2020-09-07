Richard H. (Dick) Russell Jr., age 95, lifelong Milton resident, passed away peace- fully August 29, 2020. Following his graduation from Milton High School he was drafted into the Army during World War II, where he earned a Purple Heart, among other medals, for injuries received in battle. He was employed for many years for Bloomfield Industries, retiring in 1993 as Executive President of of the restaurant sales division in the United States. He started the Pine Tree Brook Neighborhood Association lobbying funds for necessary neighborhood improvements as well as the PTBNA Cares with Bears Program. Husband of the late Alice (Kenney) Russell. Devoted father Karen Russell of Newbury, Lynne Russell of Milton, Richard H. Russell III of Bridgewater and Adam Russell of Dorchester. Son of the late Richard H. Sr. and Viola Russell. Brother of the late Marilyn Cloutier. He is survived by five cherished grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Thursday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. closing with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Shriner's Hospital for Children
or the Alzheimer's Association
. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com