1/1
Richard H. Russell Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard H. (Dick) Russell Jr., age 95, lifelong Milton resident, passed away peace- fully August 29, 2020. Following his graduation from Milton High School he was drafted into the Army during World War II, where he earned a Purple Heart, among other medals, for injuries received in battle. He was employed for many years for Bloomfield Industries, retiring in 1993 as Executive President of of the restaurant sales division in the United States. He started the Pine Tree Brook Neighborhood Association lobbying funds for necessary neighborhood improvements as well as the PTBNA Cares with Bears Program. Husband of the late Alice (Kenney) Russell. Devoted father Karen Russell of Newbury, Lynne Russell of Milton, Richard H. Russell III of Bridgewater and Adam Russell of Dorchester. Son of the late Richard H. Sr. and Viola Russell. Brother of the late Marilyn Cloutier. He is survived by five cherished grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Thursday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. closing with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Shriner's Hospital for Children or the Alzheimer's Association. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:30 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Burial
Milton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved