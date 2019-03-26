Richard Holmes, of Quincy died unexpectedly on March 13, 2019. Son of the the late John and Dorothy Holmes, he was the brother of Peter Holmes and his wife Patricia of Naples, Fla., and Hull, and John Holmes and his wife Ginny of Braintree. Richard is also survived by nephews, Michael and James, both of Pembroke, Joseph of Bedford, Brian of Dorchester; and his niece, Erin Gabrielli of N.J. A longtime employee of New England Telephone Company, Richard enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and spending his winters in Naples, Fla. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 9:15 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m . Burial in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary