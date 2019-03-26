The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Holmes Obituary
Richard Holmes, of Quincy died unexpectedly on March 13, 2019. Son of the the late John and Dorothy Holmes, he was the brother of Peter Holmes and his wife Patricia of Naples, Fla., and Hull, and John Holmes and his wife Ginny of Braintree. Richard is also survived by nephews, Michael and James, both of Pembroke, Joseph of Bedford, Brian of Dorchester; and his niece, Erin Gabrielli of N.J. A longtime employee of New England Telephone Company, Richard enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and spending his winters in Naples, Fla. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 9:15 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m . Burial in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now