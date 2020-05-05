|
Richard J. "Rikki" "Del" DelVecchio, of Braintree passed away May 1, 2020, due to complications from a traumatic brain injury, at the age of 49. Beloved husband of Jill M. (Rowell) DelVecchio and loving stepfather of Zack DelVecchio and Nick DelVecchio all of Braintree. Son of the late Leonard and Jinetta (DiMeco) DelVecchio. Devoted brother of Kimberly DelVecchio of Braintree, Jeffrey DelVecchio and his wife Lisa of North Attleboro, and Vincent DelVecchio and his wife Virginia of Stoneham. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Del was born and raised in Braintree where he graduated from Braintree High School, Class of 1989. While at Braintree High he was an outstanding athlete who was a four year varsity player on both the hockey team and baseball team. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for both and recently for the team of 1989. He was proud to be a part of his line 9, 10, 11. He attended the University of Connecticut where he played hockey and baseball and graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State where he played baseball. After college he was a coach for East Cobb in GA, and for many years at the South Shore Baseball Club where he helped many players move on to the next level. After coaching he began a successful career as a college umpire, a job he loved. He also enjoyed cooking. He was a fun loving person, if Del was in a room everyone knew it. He was one of a kind. A memorial and celebration of life will take place at later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Brain Injury Assoc. of MA, 30 Lyman St., Suite 10, Westborough, MA 01581, Biama.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 5, 2020