Richard "Dick" J. Doucette, of Brockton, formerly of Wellesley and Randolph, passed gently from this life under the loving care of family and hospice on October 23, 2020 at 88 years of age. Richard was born in Waltham in 1932, son of the late Albert and Marie Doucette. He attended Waltham schools and drafted into the US Army and served during the Korean conflict. Richard was a proud graduate of Northeastern University and the Harvard Summer School program. He retired in 1990 from Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford. Richard was predeceased by his first wife, Marjorie (Syberts) Doucette, enjoying 40 years of a long and happy marriage. He discovered happiness once again as the beloved and devoted husband of Florence (Garfield) Doucette. Together they were blessed with a wonderful 13-year marriage, filled with a combination of two families, old and new-found friends, the enjoyment of ballroom dancing, the pleasure of home and abroad travels, and the joy as members of St. Mary's Choir in Randolph, the South Shore Singles, the Connected Catholics of the South Shore, and the very special Widow and Widowers Group. Richard is also survived by his loving son, Mark A. Doucette and wife Diana of Canton and daughter Suzanne M. Doucette of Wiesbaden, Germany. Dear brother of Paul Doucette Sr. of Natick, and the late Margaret Stanton of Somerville. Cherished uncle of Paul Doucette, Jr. of Southborough, John Doucette and wife Larissa of Natick, Carolyn MacArthur and husband John of East Hampstead, NH, Ruth-Ann Wong and husband Gene of Ossipee, NH, and one niece and two nephews. Also survived by stepson David Garfield of Marshfield and stepdaughters, Dakshina of Lodi, CA, Bonnie Garfield of Marshfield, Sandra Garfield of Duxbury, Betsy Schwarzschild and husband Michael of Sharon and Tammy Pomella and husband Thomas of Marshfield. Also survived by 21 step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Wednesday, October 28, at 9 a.m. followed by a private funeral mass at St. Marys Church in Randolph at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to Milton Cemetery for burial at 11:45 a.m. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379. Late US Army Korean War Veteran. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
.