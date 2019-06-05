|
|
Richard J. Fagan, a longtime Duxbury resident, passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital after suffering from a stroke. Rick was preceded in death by his best friend and the love of his life, Dianne. Rick and Dianne loved their time together and time with their three sons. As a family, they enjoyed skiing at Sunday River, their annual family cruises with Nana Betty, and their frequent trips as a family to Aruba. Rick worked for many years in the environmental field. He will always be remembered for his support of the Duxbury youth football and baseball. Rick coached youth football for many years. He always stressed to his players the importance of academics, discipline, and fair play. Rick graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School and played college football at St. Frances Xavier. Rick leaves behind his three sons, Shawn of Quincy, Christopher of Marshfield, Matthew of New York City; his brother, Jim and his wife Janice of Plymouth; his brother-in-law, Danny O'Brien of Cohassett; sisters-in-law, Maureen Reardon of Hanover, Kerry Murphy of Ventura, Calif., Monica Hemmah of Goleta, Calif., Erin Flynn of Durham, N.C.; and his Goddaughter, Maggie of Holbrook. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Program, 110 Fitnesses, 200B Weymouth Street, Rockland, MA 02370. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., on Friday, June 7, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Rte. 3A in Duxbury. Burial will follow at Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. For directions and to sign Rick's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 5, 2019