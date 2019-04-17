Richard J. Dick Gregg, of Hingham, born in New Bedford and formerly of Taunton, Hyannis and Brewster, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. Throughout Dicks marriage, he moved 22 times with his wife, Barbara, all over New England in support of his career with the W.T. Grant Company from 1950 -1977. Dick was always proud of being a member of the Rotary Club wherever they had lived. Dick and Barbaras passion in life was raising Arabian horses and black Labrador retriever dogs and he was also a member of the Arabian Horse Association. He was a World War II U.S. Marine veteran serving in the Pacific Theater. One of Dicks greatest memories was being involved and attending the New England Honor flight program in 2015 with the veterans organization at Linden Ponds traveling to Washington, D.C. Loving husband of 70 years to the late Barbara Shirley (Ambrose) Gregg, whom he was married to on April 23, 1949. Loving father of Richard J. Gregg and his wife, Ann, of Naples, FL, Peter M. Gregg and his wife, Barbara, of Easthampton, Margaret "Penni" Hughes and her husband, Tom, of Hingham, and Kelly C. Gregg and his wife, Deb, of Sandwich. Cherished grandfather of Julie Gregg, Lori Doherty, Kelley Miller, Meagan and Jackson Gregg, Katie Hughes, Danielle and Kristen Gregg, and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, Maeve, Colin, Elijah, Piper, and Olivia. Services were private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Linden Ponds Veterans Organization. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary