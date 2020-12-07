Richard J. Kimball, of Braintree, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020, at Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, at the age of 93. Richard was a long haul driver for Hallamore Transportation in Holbrook for many years. After retirement he drove for Conway Bus Company of Fort Lauderdale Florida and volunteered for many years at Beth Israel Milton. He was fortunate to have spent the last few years of his life in the beautiful surroundings of Grove Manor Estates in Braintree, where he made many friends. Richard was the husband of Theresa Kimball who pre-deceased him in 2018; loving father of Jane Irving and her husband Pat of Castine, Maine, and Terri Philbrick and her husband Drew of Grafton; "Grampy" to Elizabeth Kane of California. The family would like to thank the devoted team at VNA Hospice of the South Shore and the caretakers at the Pat Roche Hospice Home, who provided exemplary care for their father. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree on Wednesday, December 9, at 12:30 p.m. to join the funeral procession to Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree for a 1 p.m. graveside service. Covid-19 protocols will be required, including face coverings and social distancing. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, Ma 02370 or Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Long Water Drive Norwell, Ma 02061. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.