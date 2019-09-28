Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
44 School Street
Quincy,, MA
Richard J. Mendall Obituary
Richard J. Mendall, Quincy Police Department, retired, age 87, of Chelsea, formerly of Quincy and Conway, N.H., died peacefully, Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Chelsea Soldiers Home, in the comfort of his loving family. Richard was born in Boston, to the late Harold W. and Florence (McIsaac) Mendall. He had lived in Chelsea for six years, previously Quincy for most of his life, and ten years in Conway, N.H. He was a retired Quincy Police Officer, having been appointed to the department on December 17, 1964, and retiring on February 5, 1997, after thirty-two years of service. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman 2/c during the Korean War. He was a former member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine A. "Lori" (Pitts) Mendall. Devoted father of Ronald J. Mendall of Hull, Thomas W. Mendall and his wife Donna of Quincy, Stephen M. Mendall and his wife Lisa of Weymouth, and the late Richard P. Mendall and Kelly M. Mendall. Loving grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday, October 1 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Monday 4-7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 28, 2019
