|
|
Richard J. Reynolds, BFD Ret. of Houghs Neck, Quincy passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at age 91. Raised and educated in Boston, he lived in Quincy since 1955. A veteran of the Korean War US Army, he worked as a Boston Firefighter for 3 7 years before retiring in 1993. His family was his greatest treasure. He was the loving husband of the late Marjorie (Burke) Reynold s and the late Barbara E. (Johnson) Reynolds who was the mother of his children, Richard J. Reynolds, III and his wife Stacey of Marshfield, Donna McCourt and her husband Jack of Quincy, Jeanne Reynolds of Quincy and Jayne Reynolds of Quincy. The dear brother of Robert Reynolds of Quincy, Carol Allen of Quincy, Kathryn Kisner of Ariz. and the late Philip Reynolds, Richard is also survived by his grandchildren Christopher O'Hare QFD and his wife Kerri of Quincy, Steven O'Hare QPD and his wife Nicole of Quincy Joseph Reynolds of New York City and Gatia Kempmeyer and her husband Scott of Naples, Fla.; his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Declan, Ryan, Mason, Finnegan, Patrick, Andrew and Meghan; his step-children, Jean Sullivan of Quincy, Irene Marsh of Brockton, Carolyn Sullivan of Quincy and David Finlay of Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, February17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery is at 1:30 p.m.. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Houghs Neck Community Council Scholarship Fund, 1193 Sea St., Quincy, MA 02169. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020