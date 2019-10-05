|
Richard K. Dunn, age 84, of Concord and formerly of Braintree, died peacefully while surrounded by his loving family at home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was the devoted husband for 61 years of Carol (Coppola) Dunn. Dick was born in Nova Scotia on January 19, 1935. He attended Boston's English High School, and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Boston University. During his professional career, he was employed by State Street Bank for 43 years, retiring as a Senior Vice President. Dick's true passion in life was golf. He was a longtime member of Halifax Country Club, and considered Braintree Municipal Golf Course as a second home. He was past president of the Commonwealth Figure Skating Club, a trustee for the First Baptist Church of Braintree, and served as treasurer for the Friends of Pond Meadow in Braintree. In addition to his wife, he will be deeply missed by one daughter, Cheryl Glover and her husband Garnet of Concord, one son, Richard Dunn of Concord, and his granddaughters, Olivia and Savannah Glover, both of Concord. In keeping with Dick's wishes, no formal services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guest book, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 5, 2019