Richard K. Lawson, age 39, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 unexpectedly. Son of Michael Lawson and his fiance Lorinda Deluca and the late Diane Salterio and her husband Steven, grandson of Mary Lawson and the late John Lawson, brother to Natish, Michael, Melissa, Nicole, Amanda and the late Gregory Lawson. Richard is also survived by many aunts,uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the current viral crisis a funeral service will take place at a later date. Please visit www. CCShepherd.com to leave a message for Richard's family.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
