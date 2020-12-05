Richard Kollock McMullan, age 88, of Norwell, son of the late Richard Dale and Margaret Hastings McMullan, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at home following a time of declining health. He was a long time resident of the town where he resided with his late wife, Betty. Together they enjoyed camping and canoeing as members of the Wampanoag Paddlers. They traveled extensively in Europe, Africa, and Asia. In the early 1980s, they vacationed with their family on St. John, USVI, fell in love with the island and eventually bought a villa overlooking the Caribbean. Richard graduated from Rhode Island School of Design in 1958 with a BS in Architecture and was a registered architect in several New England States. He worked for several firms in Boston and independently as RKM Associates, Architect. In 1965, Richard was elected to the Norwell Planning Committee, serving two years as Chair. In 1971, he was appointed by the Selectman to the Metropolitan Area Planning Committee, where he served on the Executive Committee, as Treasurer, and on the Transportation Committee. His work led to the election as the first Chairman of the Joint Regional Transportation Committee planning for the future of transportation in the Greater Boston Area. He was a life member of the Society of Colonial Wars, the Scotch Charitable Society, the Norwell Historical Society, and the Good Sams Club. As a Mason belonging to the Satuit Lodge in Scituate and the Euclid Lodge in Braintree, Richard served both Lodges as Master and was a member of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts. He was a Life Trustee of the Trustees of the Reservation and was instrumental in adding to the Norris Reservation with an area known as McMullan Woods. He was a long time Trustee of the South Shore Natural Science Center, serving as its Chairman for nine years. He designed two of the additions to the Center including work done on Vine Hall. He was also instrumental in designing and organizing the Centers Moon Rock Exhibit. Richard is predeceased by his wife Betty, his parents, and his sister Caroline. He is survived by his brother A. Dale McMullan; by his children, Julia M. Rush and partner John Lane, Helen M. Learn and husband Eugene, Katharine M. Turner and husband Peter, and Richard (Tigre) K. McMullan, Jr. and wife Olga Jakim. Also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Rebecca Minelga, husband Eric and sons Oliver and Sebastian; Ian D. Rush and wife Caroline; Jason A. Henderson; Gareth K. Henderson; Adam W. Turner; Elizabeth K. Turner and fianc Pierre Charlebois; Natalie Staron and husband Rick, and son Roger; Nathan Learn and wife Angie, and sons Jacob and Aiden; Devin Learn and partner Alison Reynolds, and daughter Olivia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and his feline companion, Cleo. A Memorial Service will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in Richards name to the Friends of the Virgin islands National Park (www.friendsvinp.org
