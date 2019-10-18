|
Richard L. "Dick" Erickson, of Hingham, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on October 14, 2019, at the age of 95. Born and raised in Worcester, Dick graduated from North High School in Worcester. After high school, he joined the United States Army Air Corps and proudly served his country during WWII where he was a B26 Bomber pilot. Upon returning from his military service, Dick graduated from Worcester Polytechnical Institute. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Armstrong World Industries in Braintree for 26 Years. He enjoyed music, woodworking, gardening, skiing and simply enjoyed life, however, spending time with family and friends is what brought him the most joy. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and friend, Dick will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Dick was the beloved husband for 60 years to the late Carolyn L. (Barker) Erickson. Loving father of Gary D. Erickson and his wife Maureen of Avon and Karen L. Gabriel and her husband Bob of Braintree. Proud Papa to Lisa Ouellette and her husband Evan of Winchester, Kristin Cronin and her husband John of Billerica and Shawn Gabriel of Boston. Cherished Great Papa to Audrey, Alison and Annalise Ouellette and Kelsey and Abigail Cronin. Predeceased by his sister Ruth Halcrow. Burial services will be private. A memorial service will be held at Linden Ponds, Hingham, MA on Saturday, October 26, at noon. Richard's family would like to especially thank Beacon Hospice for their wonderful care and support, please consider a donation in memory of Richard to The Amedisys Foundation of Beacon Hospice, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. See www.Keohane.com online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 18, 2019