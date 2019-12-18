|
Richard L. "Harvey" Jackson, 65, of Pembroke, passed away on December 14, 2019. Born February 20, 1954, in Boston, he was the son of the late Arthur L. and Evelyn A. (Saunders) Jackson. He was a retired manager from TJX. Richard was passionate about hockey and held multiple positions in the Northeast Generals Hockey Program. He held several coaching positions in Pembroke and Hanover. He was a very generous and kind hearted man. Richard is survived by his siblings, Edward A. Jackson, Carole E. Jensen and her husband Michael, all of Kingston. He was the brother of the late Charles Jackson and his surviving wife Mimi of Rockland. He was the uncle of Mark Jackson and his wife Mindy of Norwell, Matthew Jackson of Nev., Donnie Jackson and Thomas Jensen, both of Kingston; great-uncle of Annahbelle and Bronson Jackson. Richard is also survived by an aunt, Elizabeth Branca of Canton; and many cousins and extended family. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., corner Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thecla Church, 145 Washington St., Rte. 53, Pembroke, on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pembroke Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory can be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For directions and to sign Richard's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 18, 2019