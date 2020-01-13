|
Richard Lippman Lowenstam, 77, of Hull, and formerly of Brookline and Brighton, passed on January 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Benjamin and Rose Lowenstam, born in Boston, on July 27, 1942. Throughout his life, Richard chased his many passions and interests, holding varied and eclectic jobs, from truck driver, to restaurateur, to jeweler. He was a true entrepreneur, starting numerous businesses, and he wasn't afraid to take risks on things that excited him, which included buying more than one motorcycle well into his seventies. And, whether it was those motorcycles, smaller antiques, coins, or stamps, or the occasional odd item, like a mini slot machine, Richard was always bringing home his latest collectible. He shared his passion as a coin collector with those in the American Numismatic Association, in which he was a member for over 50 years. The thing Richard was most proud of was his family. In addition to his loving wife, Linda, Richard's life will be celebrated and remembered by his two daughters, Alisa Lowenstam, of Hull, and Deborah Bagley, of Walpole, his son-in-law, David Bagley, of Walpole, his four grandchildren, Mikia Manley, Justin Bagley, Julia Bagley, and Rachel Bagley, and his dog, Toto. He was a devoted, albeit quirky, father and grandfather who took his family on many fun adventures and frequently made them laugh with his quick wit and dry sense of humor. All of those who knew him will remember him as a kind hearted, funny, determined and generous man. Funeral services will be held at the Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Tuesday, January 14, at 10 a.m. Memorial observance will follow the burial until 7 p.m. at the home of Deborah and David Bagley then continuing on Wednesday at Richard's late residence from 3 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's name, to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at donate3.cancer.org or to the South Shore VNA, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370 or online at https://www.southshorehealth.org/give.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 13, 2020