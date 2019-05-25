|
|
Richard L. Towers, age 80, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the John Adams HealthCare Center in Quincy. Richard was born in Hyannis to the late Charles R. and Emily (Buccilli) Towers. He was raised and educated in Falmouth and graduated from Falmouth High School. He has lived in Quincy for over sixty years. He served in the Massachusetts National Guard. Richard was employed as a painter by General Dynamics at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy for over twenty years. Previously, he worked as a candy handler at the former Howard Johnsons candy factory in Wollaston for many years. He was a member of the South Quincy Social Club. Beloved father of the late Cheryle Ann Towers. Devoted brother of the late Charles R. "Charlie" Towers Jr. Funeral Services at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree are private. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 25, 2019