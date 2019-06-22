Richard "Wayne" LaBillois of Abington, formerly of Dorchester, died at home surrounded by his loving family on June 20, 2019. Born in Worcester and raised in Dorchester, Wayne was a 1972 graduate of Dorchester High School, where he served as Class President. Wayne entered the U.S. Air Force directly out of high school and served as Military Police during Vietnam, before re-enlisting in the U.S. Army. Honorably discharged in 1978, Wayne began working for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He retired in 2009 and his life then centered directly around his grandsons and immediate and extended family. Many of his vacations were spent visiting relatives in Canada and Florida and visiting Foxwoods Casino with friends. He enjoyed bowling, playing poker, and volunteered his time in support of both DCI and WGI. Wayne will be remembered for his sense of humor, honesty, and mostly his work ethic. He took great pride in being able to educate his family through his various jobs. He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. "Trisha" LaBillois of Abington; loving father of James M. "Jamie" LaBillois and Sheila M. Croscup and her husband Scott, all of Abington.; cherished "Papa" to Aidan and Jeffrey LaBillois of Abington; loving brother of Murray Copage of Nova Scotia, John LaBillois of New Brunswick, Cleo LaBillois of Calif., Lenice Andrade of Fla., Marco Rivera of Fla., Tracey Rivera of Fla., Scott Rivera of Fla., Lauren Rivera of Fla., and the late Joseph LaBillois; brother-in-law of Josephine Nee of N.H., Rita Millette of Quincy, and the late Helen and Leo Nee. Also survived by many foster brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Bridget's Church, Abington, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. Interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary