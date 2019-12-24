|
Richard M. McGrath, "Buddy" to his family and friends, died peacefully on December 19, 2019. He was 94 years old. Buddy was born on June 2, 1925 in Somerville, Mass, the cherished son of the late Martin and Delia (Boyle) McGrath from Galway, Ireland. Buddy was raised and educated in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School. Buddy was proud to come from Somerville and never forgot his roots. Buddy enlisted in the United States Navy on June 8, 1943, during World War II. He proudly served on the LST 139 during the invasion of Normandy and was honorably discharged in December 1945. Buddy married the love of his life, Ruth M. Harrington in June 1971. They travelled the world together and were happily married until Ruth's death in 2009. Buddy enjoyed visits to the John Alden Sportsman's Club in Manomet where he was a member for over 35 years. Buddy was also a member of Post 529 in Somerville, the American Legion Post 40, the Elks Lodge 1476 in Plymouth and enjoyed trips with St. Bonaventure's Bonnie Seniors. Buddy was dear brother of the late Edward J. McGrath and his wife Dorothy, the late Nora McGrath, and the late Eleanor and Lawrence Bohan and brother-in-law of Brendon Harrington. Beloved uncle of MaryAnn McKinnon and her husband Michael, Lawrence Bohan and his wife Linda, Patricia Bohan, John Bohan, Mary Cusick and her husband Francis, Cheryl Fahey and her husband John, Brian McGrath and his wife Carole, Kevin Harrington and his wife Karen, David Harrington, Mark Harrington, Edward Harrington and his wife Elizabeth. He will also be greatly missed by his three "grandsons" David, Michael and Patrick McKinnon of Bridgewater. His funeral will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Connery Ave., Bourne at 11:30 a.m . Visiting hours will be Thursday in the funeral home from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Buddy's memory to the Disabled Veterans Charitable Service Trust cst.dav.org or s Family Support, 11218 John Galt Boulevard Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 24, 2019