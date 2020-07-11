Richard McKenzie, 79, of Hanover, MA passed on July 4, 2020 at South Shore Hospital. Born in Weymouth, MA on November 5, 1940 to Kathryn Ferris McKenzie and Robert Wellington McKenzie. He was a graduate of Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass Amherst and spent his life working as an arborist at his company, McKenzie Tree and Landscaping. He was a loving father to his three children. Predeceased by his son, R. Grant McKenzie and survived by his daughters, Robin E. McKenzie of Richmond, VA and Heather M. Wolfslayer and her husband John K. Wolfslayer of Glen Allen, Virginia. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, Cameron Elizabeth and Emily Morgan Wolfslayer. There will be a private burial. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to the Stockbridge School of Agriculture. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com
