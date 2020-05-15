Home

Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Richard N. Gullicksen Obituary
Richard N. Gullicksen 81, of Rockland died on April 22, 2020. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth M. (O'Leary) Gullicksen. Richard served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Richard is survived by his son, Robert Gullicksen of Weymouth ; his brother, Robert Gullicksen and his wife Barbara of Pembroke. He was the father of the late Ricky Gullicksen. A private burial was held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Arrangements by the Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2020
