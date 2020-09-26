Richard P. Beal, age 57, of Hingham, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020. Loyal son, loving husband, devoted father and the most reliable friend, he will be sorely missed by all those who met him- from the bartenders and doormen, to the game day referees and the CEOs he shared a boardroom with over the years. Born March 1, 1963 to Mary and S. Maxwell Beal Jr. of Winchester, Rich attended Winchester High School, where he met high school sweetheart, Erica. They went on to live a love story most people dream about, culminating in a 32 year marriage and three children who they raised in Hingham. A 1985 graduate of Wesleyan University, where he formed unbreakable bonds with his DKE brothers, Rich excelled at football and lacrosse, he was co-captain of the latter. His athletic achievements were rivaled only by his sportsmanship on and off the field. Rich received the prestigious Thomas W. Eck Jr. Memorial Award which is presented for team spirit, sportsmanship and devotion to football. Rich went on to earn a Master of Science in Sports Management from UMass Amherst in 1988 opening the doors on a 20+ year college football coaching career across the US. He then turned to a successful 16 year- long career in real estate, spearheading the creation of Perry Brokerage Associates and eventually taking over as President of AW Perry in Boston. Rich leaves behind his best friend and wife, Erica, three children, Perry, Max and Nicholas, and his faithful Sunday hiking companion, George the dog. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary (Marshall), and brother Francis Johnson, and lovingly survived by his father, S. Maxwell Beal, Jr., his sister, Marilyn Center, and countless nieces and nephews- "unkie" will be sorely missed. In Rich's memory consider hanging that extra Christmas decoration this December, supporting the hometown team and reaching out to someone "just because". Visiting hours will be at the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald Street, Hingham on Sunday, September 27, from 2-6 p.m. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral service will be held at the Hingham Congregational Church and limited to family and close friends on Monday, September 28, at 11 a.m. Family and friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.