Mr. Beal, Marilyn and the entire Beal family,

Deepest condolences from the Romano Family (Bob in heaven, Marie, Mark, Michael, Laurann in heaven, and Lisa), your Barbara Lane next door neighbors. From the moment we moved in the Beal family welcomed us with open arms and with Richard and Duchess we felt like we added another brother and his beloved Collie. I've posted a picture of Michael pulling Laurann and Richard in his red wagon. I'm guessing it was 1965-66. If you'd like a better copy please email me at markromano@hotmail.com. Thinking of you all!

Mark Romano

Friend