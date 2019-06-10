The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Richard P. Brooks

Richard P. Brooks Obituary
Richard P. "Dick" Brooks, of North Quincy and formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was 79. Son of the late John and Josephine (Emery) Brooks. Beloved husband of the late Diane (Dauphinee) Brooks, who died in 1989. Devoted father of Richard P. Brooks Jr. and his wife Tracey of North Quincy, Stephen V. Brooks and his partner Lina Moscone of Marlboro, Suzanne Mammone and her husband John of Marshfield. Loving grampa of Lauren and Michael Brooks, both of North Quincy and Madeline Mammone of Marshfield. Loving great-grampa of Luke Brooks of North Quincy. Dear brother of his Irish twin, Robert Brooks of Weymouth and his late wife Lorelyn, Donna O'Neil and her partner Eliot Somers of Fla., the late John P. Brooks Sr. and his late wife Lorraine, the late William E. Brooks Sr. and his surviving wife Donna of Cohasset, the late Joseph L. Brooks Sr. and his surviving wife Anita of Cohasset. Dear brother-in-law of the late Priscilla Dauphinee, Paula Genson and Edward O'Neil. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, June 11, 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's name may be sent to the Amyloidosis Foundation by visiting: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/amyfound/. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 10, 2019
