Richard P. Johnson, age 90, a former resident of Norwell, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Westford. He was the husband of the late R. Arlene (Spear) Johnson and Melva (Wood) Johnson. Born in Cambridge, July 23, 1930, he was the son of the late Ernest A. and Louise (Churchill) Johnson. He was educated in the West Roxbury school system, Rindge Technical High School in Cambridge and was a graduate of the Lincoln Institute of Northeastern University. He is survived by his children, Andrea Johnson and her husband Roy Wolcott of Michigan, David Johnson of Tyngsborough, Cynthia Stevens of North Dakota and William Johnson of Alberta, Canada, and his sister, Janet Smith of Weymouth. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes funeral services will be private. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in his name to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or WBUR, Jazz Radio, 890 Commonwealth Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02215. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com
.