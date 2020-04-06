|
|
Richard P. "Dicky" Keating, of Hull, died April 3, 2020. Dicky loved his family, friends, and having fun. He enjoyed going to the beach and joking around. Dicky worked for the Mass. Highway Department for over 20 years. He was an outgoing and friendly man who was the life of the party and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Loving father of Kerry Donato and her husband Fabrizio of Hull. Cherished grandpa of Alyssa and Giuliana. Former spouse of Suzanne White. Services will be held at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Dicky's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. Please also check the website for updates on service information. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dicky's memory may be made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2020