Richard Panicci of Hanover, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 after a long illness. Richard was born in New York City as the second generation of Italian immigrants. He graduated from public high school and later attended Pratt Institute. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, returning home afterwards to marry his sweetheart, Catherine, and with her raised eight children. He was a wonderful husband and an active parent and could always be counted on for advice, spirituality and guidance. Richard was a successful industrial designer, mechanical engineer and inventor, holding numerous design and product patents throughout his professional career. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.....he was a true gentleman. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Catherine, eight children (Steven, Janet, Lisa, Joanne, Tina, Suzanne, John and Julie), seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A private service will be held for family members. For an online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
