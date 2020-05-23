|
Richard Dick Stevens Cook, was born in 1942 and passed peacefully in his sleep at home in Hingham on May 5, 2020. He lived a full life and left the world and those he touched better for having been here. Born in Newton, MA to B. Louise Holbrook Cook and Phillip George Cook he grew up with his older brother Phillip Buzz and younger brother Bill on Rice Street in Newton. The escapades of the brothers included digging a fishing pond just outside of the home so that they could fish out the dining room window and many broken windows along the street during neighborhood baseball games! Dick was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 18 and lived with the illness for 60 years. He attended Tufts University and had a long career as a civil engineer ultimately retiring as a principal at the BSC Company. He utilized his skills for the good of his community serving on the Hingham Planning Board with his long-time friend Peter Puciloski and dedicated countless volunteer hours to the Town. He raised two daughters Sarah Elizabeth Irving MD and Holly Rebecca Levchik. He married Usanee (Ead) Tulabadi Cook in 2001 and became involved with the Thai Buddhist Temple Wat Nawamintarachutis in Raynham. He assisted the Monks with significant engineering and permitting efforts during the building of an incredible facility. Dick was a southpaw, a do-it-yourselfer who appreciated history. He rehabbed a beautiful 1600s colonial in downtown Hingham. He loved the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins and in his old of age he could be found with the TV blaring at game time with cheez-its close by. He loved to bake apple pies and shortbread cookies. He loved to be outdoors canoeing, hiking or fishing with his family in the wilderness while always wearing his hat! He loved his garden and true to his generous spirit has left his spring garden in order with vegetable seedlings started in the garage a month ago. He was a quiet and wise man who spoke when he had something to say. His words were impactful. He will live forever in our hearts and through the influence of his life achievements. In addition to Ead, Sarah and Holly, Dick leaves behind his brother Bill, sister-in law Elsie Cook, son-in laws David and Michael, grand-sons Sam, Elliot, Liam and Wesley, nieces and nephews Jennifer Cook, David Cook, Christopher Cook and Geoff Cook. All services are private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020