|
|
Richard S. Omwenga, of Weymouth, originally Kenya, died May 14, 2020. Richard loved his family and sports, especially the Patriots. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, and watching political news and ESPN. He was a jovial and outgoing man who could be stern when he needed to be. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Son of the late John and Rose Omwenga. Loving father of Zack Omwenga of Boston and Sonia Omwenga of Boston. Cherished brother of Peter, Charles, James, Dominic, Gladys, Austin, Josephine, Caroline, Innocent, Jacinta, and the late Kako. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to the South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Rd., Weymouth, MA 02190. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Richard's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-keohaneto have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2020