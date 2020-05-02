Home

Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
Richard T. O'Hearn

Richard T. O'Hearn Obituary
Richard Thomas O'Hearn, age 70, entered into eternal life on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Richard was a lifelong Weymouth resident. Mr. O'Hearn was an Army veteran and served In the 82nd Army Airborne Rangers in Vietnam. Richard was a lineman for New England Telephone Company and prior to that was an electrician at the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy. He loved the Boston Red Sox. Son of the late Alfred T. O'Hearn and Ruth Mae O'Hearn (Vickey). Father of Melissa O'Hearn of Kingston and the late Sarah O'Hearn. Beloved brother of Patricia R. Powers and her husband Robert Powers of Weymouth. Grandfather of Ava O'Hearn and Gabe Comeau. Uncle of Eric Tuttle and Alicia Tuttle Bishop. Great uncle of Aliyah Tuttle and Brianna Bishop. Former husband of the late Marilyn O'Hearn (Kelly). Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. To leave a message, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020
