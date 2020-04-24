|
Richard V. Hayes "Dick", age 88, of Weymouth, entered into eternal rest on April 12, 2020 of heart failure. Dick was born on November 30, 1931 in Dover Foxcroft, Maine to Erwin and Mary Hayes. he was a graduate of Weymouth Vo Tech and worked at Raytheon in Quincy for 40 years. He was the brother of the late Erwin Hayes Jr. Dick was a 38 year member of the Freemasons and belonged to Delta Masonic Lodge in Braintree. He was a member of Shine and Scottish Rite. Dick was always there to help for whatever was needed. He worked the Blood Drive for years with the Knights of Columbus and Masons. In 1990 he was the recipient of the "Mason of the Year" award. His dear friends were John and Jane Ross, Heidi and Jim Johnson, Lori and Joe Casey, Ron Della Chiesa, Marlene Gillis, and Teresa and Jon Charles, John Ross and Richard were close friends for 60 years. Dick will be missed by many. Upon Dick's requests there will be no services and he is to be cremated with his ashes returned to the Hayes family plot in Dover Foxcroft, Maine. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to www.deltalodge.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2020