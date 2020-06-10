Richard "Dickie" Vincent Perry of Hull, died June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (Devine) Perry. Son of the late E. Viola (Tobin) and Philip Perry Loving father of Thomas and his wife Maureen of Plymouth, Louis and his wife Lori of Hull, Susan and her husband Bill of Winthrop, Philip and his wife Janice of South Weymouth, and Richard and his wife Nicole of Hull. Brother of the late Viola Pike, Dorothea Lucier, Phyllis Devaney, Frances Buckley, Catherine Ryan, and Irving Perry. Also survived by thirteen grandchildren, three great-granchildren and many special nieces and nephews. Dick loved golf, playing cards, and his many trips to Florida and Saratoga. He had many special friends in his life. He was a member of the Hull VFW, life member of the Winthrop Elks, member of the American Legion in Jamaica Plain. He was retired from the Jamaica Plain Post Office after a life long career. He was a proud Navy veteran serving during the Korean War, and so proud of the service men and women of today. Visiting hours are Wednesday 5-7 p.m. at the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral will be private with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, his family would be honored if you made a donation to Campbellchristmasangels.org. Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, Jamaica Plain.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 10, 2020.