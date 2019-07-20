Richard W. Bartlett, passed away on July 6, 2019, from pancreatic cancer. Born in Boston, he was 77 years old and spent the first fifty six years in Massachusetts and the last twenty one years in Richmond and then Santa Cruz, Calif. He attended Boston Boy's Trade High School, where he studied baking. Prior to moving to California, he and his wife Maureen owned and operate their own bakery, Bartlett's Bakery, in Hingham, Rockland, and Milton. His hobbies included bowling, cribbage, golf, travel, camping, working on his boat, fundraising for causes he believed in, doting over his dog Eddie, and getting a good deal at Costco or anywhere. After moving to California, Richard took on the role of Bakery Manager and teacher at Rubicon Bakers, a Richmond, Calif., based non-profit organization that helped rebuild lives by employing, training, and supporting people who need a second chance. After six years there, Richard retired from baking . For the last decade, Richard tended to the order and safety of children placed into his care at his traffic crossing retirement job in Santa Cruz, Calif. The parents and children of Westlake Elementary School who saw him daily at the school crossing lovingly dubbed him "Richard the Line-Hearted" and welcomed his loud "alllriiight" that he would call out when it was safe to cross the street. He was affectionately known as "Uncle Richie" to many nieces and nephews and as "Bunka" to his grandchildren and the nickname then spread to other family and many close friends. In Santa Cruz, Calif., there were many who knew him best as the hard working, lovingly devoted, and fiercely protective Bunka who was always ready to help. He is survived by his two daughters, Lora Bartlett of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Melinda Bartlett Blante of Hayward, Calif. He also leaves his grandchildren, Nathan Burgess, Victoria Blante, Rachel Burgess, Fiona Burgess, and Declan Blante. He is also survived by his two sisters, Rita Holmberg and Rosemary Hoyle, both of Massachusetts, and was preceded in death by his brother, William Bartlett. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maureen Bartlett in 2000. Richard will be laid to rest beside her, at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, July 23, from 9:30 -11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Reception to follow in Plymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. A memorial ceremony in Santa Cruz, Calif., will be held on September 8. Any kind acts of charity can be made in his memory to Westlake School by check to "Westlake PTA" (Please write Richard Bartlett Memorial in the memo line) and mail to Westlake Elementary School PTA, 1000 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, or online at www.supportwestlake.org/direct-appeal.html. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 20, 2019