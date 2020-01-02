The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
North Quincy, MA
Richard W. Donohue Obituary
Richard W. Donohue of Quincy, died December 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Rita (Stanton) Donohue of Quincy; loving father of Richard Donohue of Quincy, Diane Donohue of Memphis, Tenn., and Kevin Donohue of Wrentham; cherished grandpa of Erin, Bridget, Liam and Henry; brother of Ellen Butler of Hanson and the late Alice Redgate, George Donohue and Ruth Hart. Richard is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard worked for Verizon for more than 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed boating and fishing. He was an avid train collector and loved adding to his collection. Richard served in the United States Navy Reserves for many years. He lead a full and happy life and although his family is heart broken at his sudden passing, they feel fortunate for all the blessings he brought into their lives. Richard will be sadly missed by all those who knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to a . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 2, 2020
