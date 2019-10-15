|
Richard W. Dick Kierman, of Milton, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on October 12, 2019, at the age of 81. Born and raised in Quincy, Dick graduated from No. Quincy High School. After high school he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country from 1956 - 1960, where he was a Russian linguist in the intelligence division. Upon returning from his military service, Dick took over Kierman Real Estate in Randolph, where he was president and treasurer. Besides his passion for his work in real estate, he loved classical music and simply enjoyed life, however, spending time with family and friends is what brought him the most joy. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Dick will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Dick was the beloved husband for 58 years to Joan C. (Coelin) Kierman. Loving father of Richard Kierman of So. Boston, Scott Kierman and his wife Michelle of Randolph, Michael Kierman and his wife Kristen of Hubbarston and Jeffrey Kierman of CA. Dear grandfather to Mellissa, Amanda, Nicholas, Sean, Michael, Dylan, Jordan and Haleigh Kierman and great grandfather to Wiley Pulsifer. Brother of the late Gerilyn Kierman. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, October 16th from 4:00 | 7:00 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St (Rt. 28), Randolph. Funeral services and burial will be private. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 15, 2019