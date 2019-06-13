Home

Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Parish Unitarian Church
1508 Washington St
Canton, MA
Richard "Dick" White, of Randolph, passed away suddenly, of cardiac arrest, on June 9, 2019, at the age of 78. Born in Boston, to the now late Abraham and Frances White, Dick had a passion for education, teaching English at Milton High School for over 30 years. He was an avid gardener, shopper, animal lover and flea market enthusiast. Dick enjoyed being an active parishioner in the First Parish Unitarian Universalist of Canton, as well as a brother of the Freemasons Blue Hill Masonic Lodge. Dick will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. He was the beloved husband of Felisa (Trigub) White; loving father of Gary White and his wife Michelle of Hingham, Nina Carrara and her husband Matthew of Canton and Laura Hanley and her husband Michael of Middleboro; cherish grandfather of Caroline and David White, Adam and Gianna Carrara, and Thomas and John Hanley; devoted brother of Murray White and his wife Susan of Bridgewater, Eileen White of Fla.; devoted brother-in-law of Clarita Savitzky of N.Y.; caring uncle of Keith White of Avon, Jennifer Charles of Norton, Ruben Savitzky of N.Y., and Zachary Rosen of Washington, DC. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend memorial visitation on Friday, June 14, from 2-4 p.m. in the First Parish Unitarian Church, 1508 Washington St., Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 13, 2019
