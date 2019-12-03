Home

Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
8:15 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
Abington, MA
Rita C. Soper


1930 - 2019
Rita C. Soper Obituary
Rita C. (Mello) Soper, age 89, of Abington, passed away on November 30, 2019, in Hingham, after a long and fulfilling life. She was born on November 30, 1930, in Bridgewater, to Manuel L. and Theresa (Silvia) Mello, the ninth out of 10 children. Rita leaves behind daughters, Catherine (Steven) Pfister of Menasha, WI, and Paula Soper of Weymouth; and her son, Herbert A. Soper Jr. of Abington. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Caleb, Ethan, Jesse, and Aeva Pfister; her brother, Richard Mello of Dennis; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Her funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Bridget Church, Abington. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 4, from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Shore Elder Services Special Needs Fund,1515 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184, sselder.org/donations/special-needs-fund/ will be appreciated. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 3, 2019
