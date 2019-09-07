|
Rita D. (Durante) Welch of Weymouth, died September 6, 2019. Rita was a lifetime resident of Weymouth, the daughter of John Durante and Rose Cassetti, born September 8, 1931. She was an active woman who enjoyed days at the beach, bowling, playing bingo and spending time in her beautiful garden tending to her flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with her amazing children and will be missed by all who knew her. She was the loving wife to the late John R. Welch; loving mother to Rita M. Welch of Weymouth, Michael Welch of Pembroke, Richard Welch of Weymouth, Robert Welch of Weymouth, Paul Welch of Weymouth, James Welch of Weymouth and late John Welch of Weymouth; grandmother to Randy M. Welch and Emily R. Welch; sister to Ernie Durante, Frankie Durante, Vincent Durante and Eleanor McCarthy. All services will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 7, 2019